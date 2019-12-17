Man guilty of Cleethorpes seaside resort murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering a man in his own home.
Shaun Lyall was found dead with multiple injuries at a house in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, on 17 July 2018.
Craig Whittle, 45, of Corporation Road in Grimsby, was convicted following a trial at Hull Crown Court. He will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday.
Detectives are still hunting for another suspect in connection with Mr Lyall's murder.
Humberside Police described 29-year-old Abdi Ali as a "significant suspect in the investigation".
He is originally from Somalia and has links to the Grimsby area, Sheffield, London, Lancashire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.
A £5,000 reward has been offered for information.
