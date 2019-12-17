Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 70-year-old's home was "turned upside down", police said

A 70-year-old woman was tied up and sat on during a "prolonged" assault and burglary at her home.

A woman knocked on the victim's door on Airedale, Hull, on Sunday, at about 20:15 GMT, before barging her way into the house with two men who also threatened to kill her dogs.

The victim's silver VW Golf was stolen and her home was "turned upside down", Humberside Police said.

She suffered injuries to her wrists and was left "extremely shaken".

In a Facebook post, the victim's family said the woman "barged their way in, tied her up and sat on [her] chest smothering her face for [an] hour while two men ransacked her home with a knife, threatening to kill her dogs if she didn't give them money".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption She suffered injuries to her wrists after being tied up

Det Sgt Andy Bradley, of Humberside Police, said the pensioner was "forced to the floor and subjected to a prolonged assault".

"Whilst this was happening, there were two men in the house turning it upside down."

He added the attack was "very rare".

"I want to reassure people that it doesn't happen, it's not something that happens every day," he said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said the victim had been left "extremely shaken" following the attack in Hull

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.