Image caption Humberside Police's firearms unit attended the scene in Hessle Road

A man who was shot by police in Hull has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Police were called to reports a man was believed to be in possession of a firearm in Hessle Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The 35-year-old was shot by armed officers and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Humberside Police said the man would be "interviewed by officers in due course".

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an investigation into what happened.

It said investigators were interviewing officers and police staff and were gathering and reviewing footage.

Humberside Police said it would "fully co-operate" with the IOPC and added it was carrying out a criminal investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said: "There are two investigations that are currently running parallel in connection to the incident.

"We are carrying out a criminal investigation in which a man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and will be interviewed by officers in due course.

"The IOPC is carrying out a separate independent investigation that will look into our actions as part of the incident."