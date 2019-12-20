Image copyright Facebook Image caption Shane Gilmer and Laura Sugden were found seriously injured at their home

The family of a man who died after being shot with a crossbow has asked that 999 calls made before and during the incident are played at his inquest.

Shane Gilmer, 30, died on 12 January 2018, after a shooting at his home at Southburn, near Driffield in East Yorkshire. His pregnant partner, Laura Sugden, was seriously injured.

There was a manhunt for a neighbour, Anthony Lawrence, 55.

He was later found dead in a campervan, in a layby, on the North York Moors.

At a Pre-Inquest Review at Hull Coroner's Court, the Gilmer family's legal representative requested the audio recordings are used as evidence.

The court heard from Humberside Police that transcriptions had been done, but the 999 calls were "exceptionally graphic" and may be distressing to the family.

The coroner, Professor Paul Marks, said he would review them to decide if they relevance.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Anthony Lawrence was found in a camper van parked in a lay-by in the North York Moors

The family also requested material relating to Mr Lawrence's actions before and after Mr Gilmer's death.

The inquest is expected to take place sometime before September next year.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.