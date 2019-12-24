Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 70-year-old's home was "turned upside down", police said

Two people have been arrested after a 70-year-old woman was tied up and injured during a "prolonged" knifepoint burglary at her home in Hull.

A woman knocked on the elderly woman's door before forcing her way into the house along with two men.

She was then tied up and threatened with further violence, her family said.

A 34-year-old man and a woman, 40, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and later released under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy who was also previously arrested was released without charge.

In a Facebook post, the victim's family said the woman "barged her way in, tied her up and sat on [her] chest, smothering her face for [an] hour while two men ransacked her home with a knife, threatening to kill her dogs if she didn't give them money".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The woman suffered injuries to her wrists after being tied up

The victim's silver VW Golf was stolen and her home was "turned upside down", Humberside Police said.

She suffered injuries to her wrists and was left "extremely shaken".

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.