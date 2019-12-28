Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, at about 13:50 GMT on 16 December

A man has died almost two weeks after crashing into a tree.

He was injured in the crash in Sandtoft Road in Belton, between Doncaster and Scunthorpe, on 16 December.

The driver was taken to hospital and was described as being in a stable condition but he died on Friday, Humberside Police said.

Officers are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who saw the man's silver Suzuki Grand Vitara before the incident.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.