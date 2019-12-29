Image copyright Google Image caption The officers had been responding to a domestic incident on Coleman Street

Four police officers were attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Hull.

The officers called for backup and a suspect was arrested in the early hours of Sunday 29 December.

Humberside Police said a "code zero" callout was made - the radio call-sign used by officers who need urgent assistance.

One person remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting police officers on Coleman Street.

