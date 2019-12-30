Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Humberside police said the suspect "spoke with a southern accent"

A man swallowed two pairs of earrings during the theft of £13,000 worth of jewellery from a shop.

He also stole two diamond rings by putting them on his fingers, before walking out of the store in the St Stephen's shopping centre in Hull on 23 December, Humberside Police said.

The haul included white gold diamond earrings and a platinum diamond ring.

The force has issued a CCTV image of the suspect who "spoke with a southern accent".

