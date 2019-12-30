Image copyright Google Image caption The officers had been responding to a domestic incident in Coltman Street

A chief constable has praised four officers who returned to duty despite being injured while responding to a domestic violence call.

Humberside Police's Lee Freeman said he had spoken to the officers involved and described them as a "absolute credit" to the force.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault in Coltman Street, Hull, in the early hours of Sunday.

The man has been released while inquiries continue, police said.

In a tweet Mr Freeman said two of the officers suffered facial injuries, one had a suspected broken finger and another was kicked in the knee.

