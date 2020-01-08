Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Taylor Tolley, 12, died after being airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary

A 12-year-old boy was the third member of his family to be killed in a traffic accident, an inquest has heard.

Taylor Tolley died after being hit by a car while crossing Brett Street in Bridlington, East Yorkshire in February 2019.

Hull Coroners Court was told Taylor's father Stewart Swift and stepfather Andrew Tolley died in road traffic accidents in 2007 and 2018.

Senior Coroner Prof Paul Marks ruled the boy's death was accidental.

The inquest heard Taylor had run out from behind a bus into the path of a car.

'Running flat out'

He was described as being "unlucky" by the coroner to have sustained a serious head injury as he landed in what was a low impact crash.

Taylor died a day later after being airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.

Eyewitnesses told the court Taylor "ran straight across the road", had been "running flat out, with his head down".

James Viney, Forensic Collision Investigator, said the "driver would have had no time to stop or even hit the brakes" because CCTV showed the boy had emerged at speed from behind a bus which was obscuring the car driver's view of the road.

In a brief statement to the inquest his mother, Katie-Jo Tolley said Taylor had had "good road crossing skills" and added his death had "totally changed my life".

