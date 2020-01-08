Image copyright Trans Studio Bali Image caption The Boomerang rollercoaster ride was shipped to the Indonesian resort of Bali last year

A disused rollercoaster that was sold following the closure of a Cleethorpes theme park is back up and running on a rooftop shopping mall in Bali.

The Boomerang was one of thousands of items sold from Pleasure Island after it shut in 2016.

Alfie Lugsden, 15, said he had been tracking where all the rides ended up.

Five other big fairground attractions, including a 114-year-old carousel, have been shipped to Iraq, Indonesia, Chile and Ireland, he said.

Image caption Alfie Lugsden has amassed 313 items from Pleasure Island ranging from photos and videos to original ride entry signs

The Boomerang, which was one of the main rides at the Cleethorpes park, was relocated nearly 8,000 miles away to a rooftop of an indoor theme park and shopping mall, Trans Studio Bali, at the Indonesian resort last year.

Mr Lugsden, a Pleasure Island enthusiast from Brigg, North Lincolnshire, said: "It is a brilliant ride and I'm very happy it's somewhere where it's going to be looked after.

"It's not going to be rotting away like it was at Cleethorpes with all the sea air hitting it."

The theme park's 114-year-old roundabout was reopened in December at Dublin Castle, a year after it was bought in error by a bungling online auction bidder.

An unnamed Lincolnshire man mistakenly bid £180,000 for the carousel but the auctioneers did not pursue the sale. The ride was subsequently sold privately to a travelling fairground ride operator in Ireland.

Image caption The carousel was sold privately after a bungling online auction

Mr Lugsden said the Terror Rack and Astra Slide were moved to Iraq, while the Alakazam was rehomed in Chile.

Another rollercoaster ride, The Mini Mine Train, has been operating at a theme park in Java since May and renamed Crazy Taxi India.

Other smaller rides are dotted across the UK following a number of private and auction sales.

"Some of them haven't changed a bit, said the teenager.

"Some of them are very traditional and they've kept it how they were at the park and I do like that."

