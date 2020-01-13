Image caption Richard Huckle was given 22 life sentences in 2016 after admitting 71 charges of sex abuse against children

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of one of Britain's most prolific paedophiles.

Richard Huckle died at HMP Full Sutton in Yorkshire on 13 October. He was reportedly stabbed in his cell with a makeshift blade.

Huckle, 33, was in prison for abusing up to 200 Malaysian children.

Humberside Police said a 29-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the death, and a file passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.

"We are awaiting their decision regarding charges," a force spokesperson said.

Huckle, from Ashford, Kent, was given 22 life sentences in 2016 after admitting 71 charges of sex abuse against children aged between six months and 12 years.

At the time of his arrest in 2014, Huckle, who worked as a freelance photographer, was compiling a manual to teach fellow paedophiles how to abuse children and avoid detection.

He had also bragged online it was easier to target impoverished children in Malaysia than those from wealthy Western backgrounds.

His trial at the Old Bailey heard he awarded himself "Pedopoints" for different acts of abuse against 191 children, and sold images of his depravity on the dark web.

Officers found more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos on his computer.

