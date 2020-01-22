Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 30ft of land was lost to the sea last year on a stretch of coast south of Withernsea

The demolition of homes on a coast threatened by erosion should benefit from government funding, it is claimed.

The call comes from councillors in East Yorkshire after parts of the county lost more than 30ft (10m) of land to the North Sea, last year.

Residents have had to pay up to £40,000 towards pulling down their threatened properties, the council said.

A government spokesman said it was spending £1.2bn to protect properties from costal erosion around the country.

The East Yorkshire coast is the fastest-eroding part of northern Europe, with a rate of between 0.5m and 4m lost each year.

However, surveyors found a stretch of land south of Withernsea lost 30 ft (10m) between March and October 2019.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption East Yorkshire has the fastest eroding coastline in northern Europe

A report discussed by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council said that a "single erosion event" could put a large number of properties at imminent risk within the next year.

Richard Jackson, principal sustainable development officer, told the meeting the council is continuing to work with communities where defences are not sustainable.

He said the council had "limited" financial support to help residents cover the cost of demolishing their properties - which can cost between £15,000 and £40,000 - but they are continuing to ask the government for funding.

One couple facing the loss of their cliff-top "dream home" said the government should do more to defend the coast line.

Jimmy Mac and Megan Shaw have been told their rented home in Skipsea needs to be demolished, after storms left only eight metres of garden between their house and the sea.

'Sea in my bed?'

Mr Mac said he put a golf tee in the cliff top to see how fast the cliff was eroding.

"It was sad to see how much we are losing. It was quite a short time," he said.

"On a stormy night when the waves are crashing, it keeps you awake. I don't know if I'm going to wake up with the sea in my bed."

In a statement, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said: "We are investing over £1.2bn as part of our current programme to better protect 170,000 properties from coastal flooding, up to 2021."