Image caption Crews were called to the fire at a property on Wensley Avenue

A man and an eight-year-old girl have died in a fire at a terraced house on the outskirts of Hull.

Crews were called to Wensley Avenue, just off Cottingham Road, Cottingham, shortly before 08:00 GMT and battled to free the occupants from the building.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was taken to hospital but died later.

Humberside Police said fire investigators were working to establish the cause of the blaze.

Neighbour Carl Goodfellow said he saw smoke coming from the building and tried to rescue the occupants.

Image caption A fire investigation team attended the scene

"We tried to break the door down, but them composite doors are a bit strong," he said.

"I was banging on the window shouting, shouting through the letterbox.

"I was banging on the window to try and get some attention, but there was nothing.

"We did try to alert him, but there was no response."

