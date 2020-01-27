Image caption Flowers and a teddy bear have been left at the scene

Floral tributes have been left in front of a fire-damaged terraced house where a man died along with his 10-year-old daughter.

Firefighters tried to save the pair from the home in Wensley Avenue, Cottingham, near Hull on Saturday.

They have been named locally as 47-year-old Garry Bolton and his daughter Paige.

A Humberside Police spokesman said the force was in the early stages of a "very complicated" investigation.

Post-mortem tests are due to take place on Tuesday to establish the cause of the girl's death. Tests on her father were carried out on Sunday.

Officers are working to identify the cause of the blaze, which started shortly before 07:50 GMT.

Mr Bolton died at the scene and his daughter later died in hospital.

They were the only people in the property at the time, according to the fire service.

Image copyright Cat Zero Image caption Neighbours have named the man who died in the fire as 47-year-old Garry Bolton

A neighbour said he tried to rescue the pair after seeing smoke coming from the building.

Carl Goodfellow said he shouted through the letterbox to try to raise the alarm and also tried to break the door down.

"I was banging on the window to try and get some attention, but there was nothing," he said.

Police said they were continuing to support the families of those involved "at this very difficult time".

Image caption Police say it is a "very complicated" investigation

