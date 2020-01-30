Image copyright Dean Rogers/Lionsgate UK Image caption The book by Charles Dickens has been given a fresh adaptation starring Hull

A historic part of Hull has a starring role standing in for Dickensian London in a new hit film.

A new adaptation of David Copperfield, featuring Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi, Anna Maxwell Martin and Hugh Laurie, was partly shot in the city's Old Town.

Harriet Lawrence, the film's location manager called it "an astonishing gem of an old city".

Laurie said it was used for scenes "that you just couldn't find in London now".

The Personal History of David Copperfield, based on Charles Dickens' 1850 book and directed by Armando Iannucci, used Old Town's period buildings to recreate scenes of Victorian London.

The area's layout still broadly follow a medieval pattern and has cobbled streets, warehouses and merchant houses, like the 18th Century Maister House, which features in the film.

Armando Iannucci directs a shot outside the Maister House in the High Street

And the same scene as it is now

The view from Bishop Lane Staith that runs to the river looking towards the High Street

Paul Schofield, a Hull guide, said the crew liked filming in the city "because they didn't have to do a lot of alterations... and the architecture lends itself to the Dickensian era".

"The crew's main bane was the double yellow lines that had to be covered up."

The film was also shot on location in Bury St Edmunds, Kings Lynn and Weybourne.

Prince Street is one of the most photographed in the Old Town

Hull's Old Town treasures

The Land of Green Ginger is one of the UK's strangest street names. There have been many theories as to the origin of the name but it remains a mystery as none has been proved conclusively

A meeting At Ye Olde White Harte pub off Silver Street was believed to have decided to deny Charles I entry to the city through nearby Beverley Gate. The act was a spark for the English Civil War

Noted abolitionist William Wilberforce MP was born in a house in High Street, now a museum to his work

The George Hotel claims to have the smallest window in England - look for a small slit in the wall

It has evocative street names such as Land of Green Ginger, Posterngate, Dagger Lane and Bowlalley Lane

Hull City Council's support had made the city "a viable option for producers to travel from London", Ms Lawrence said.

Anthony Yates, of Visit Hull and East Yorkshire, said: "The region is developing a strong reputation among film-makers and studios, a reputation we are keen to expand on and develop."

The film industry could have a "fantastic economic benefit" on the local economy and improve its image, he added.

Harriet Lawrence said she always wanted to use the "wonderful cobbled street network"

"They bring the horse and carriages down and the smoke's going like it's really foggy in London", said Paul Morrell

Paula Morrell, owner of Flavourz café, said: "It's like stepping back in time because it's got loads of character down here.

"I think it does bring more tourists in because they'll come down here to see where it was filmed."

"The amount of period locations was also a huge surprise to the director", said Harriet Lawrence

The origin of the Land of Green Ginger's name remains a mystery

Some of the streets and alleys in the area still retain cobbles

