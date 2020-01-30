Image caption Investigators are still trying to establish the cause of the blaze

The cause of a house fire in which a father and his 10-year-old daughter died is so far unexplained, police have said.

Garry and Paige Bolton died in the blaze at their terraced home in Wensley Avenue, Hull, on Saturday.

Neighbours saw smoke coming from the house and tried to rescue the pair.

Investigators are still trying to establish how the fire started and Humberside Police is awaiting toxicology tests results.

Image copyright Cat Zero Image caption Garry Bolton, 47 was pronounced dead at the scene

The fire service said 47-year-old Mr Bolton, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and his daughter, who died later in hospital, were the only people in the property at the time.

Neighbour Carl Goodfellow said he shouted through the letterbox to try to raise the alarm and also tried to break the door down.

"I was banging on the window to try and get some attention, but there was nothing," he said.

A joint fire and police investigation continues.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.