Three arrested over cyclist crash death in Hull released
Three people arrested after a cyclist was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash have been released under investigation, police said.
The man was struck by a car on National Avenue in Hull at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday and died later in hospital.
Two men and a woman were arrested on Thursday after police found a car believed to be involved in the collision parked in a street.
Humberside Police has renewed an appeal for any witnesses to contact them.
