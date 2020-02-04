Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police had items thrown at them and lasers shone in their eyes by fleeing thieves

A police officer has been commended for his part in a "dangerous pursuit" of a gang of cash-machine thieves.

Power tools were thrown at Sgt John Rickells' patrol car and a laser was shone in his eyes as the criminals drove at more than 120mph through northern Lincolnshire.

Four people were jailed for using a telehandler to steal an ATM from a shop wall in Holton-le-Clay.

Sgt Rickells received the citation from Humberside Police's chief constable.

The gang were chased by officers and a police helicopter following the theft on 11 October, before being stopped and arrested in Grimsby.

Commenting on his award, Sgt Rickells said: "I haven't really reflected on what made me so determined to catch them, I think it's just in my nature.

"At the time, I was worried that the offenders would seriously hurt a member of the public or one of my colleagues."

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Sgt John Rickells received his commendation from Chief Constable Lee Freeman

Thomas Boswell, 32, of French Street, Bentley, Doncaster, Ashley Squires, 36, of Huthwaite Lane, Alfreton, Derbyshire, Alan Pearson, 33, of Castle View Caravan Site, Newark and Jordan Herring, 38, of The Homestead, Bentley, Doncaster were jailed for more than four years each.

They all admitted burglary and aggravated vehicle theft at a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court in November.

Image caption The raid took place at Holton-le-Clay on 11 October

