Image caption The company has been run by the same family for four generations

More than 200 people have lost their jobs at a stonemasons.

J Rotherham Masonry based in East Yorkshire specialises in making worktops for kitchens and custom-built fireplaces.

Administrator KPMG said the firm had cash flow problems and which meant it was "unable to meet its financial obligations".

The firm was established in 1927 and has been run by the same family for four generations.

KPMG said 205 workers had been made redundant at the company's head office in Holme-on-Spalding-Moor and at its manufacturing site in Market Weighton.

Twenty-five staff have been retained to help the administrators as they seek a buyer for the business.

Image caption The company has a manufacturing site at Market Weighton in East Yorkshire

Howard Smith from KPMG said the company was "highly regarded by its peers and customers".

He added: "As such, we are actively discussing the future of the business with a number of interested parties and hope to secure a positive outcome that will maintain the business in the area."

The BBC has approached J Rotherham for a comment.

