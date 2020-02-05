Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Restaurateur Mohammed Uddin was found guilty of rape following a trial at Grimsby Crown Court

A man who raped a "vulnerable" woman on a beach at Cleethorpes has been jailed for 10 years.

Mohammed Uddin, 45, of Augusta Street, Grimsby, came across her sitting on the beach in the early hours of 22 August 2019, Humberside Police said.

The restaurateur denied rape but was convicted by a jury following a trial at Grimsby Crown Court.

Detectives described him as an "opportunist" attacker.

Det Ch Insp Christine Calvert said: "This was an opportunist attack on a vulnerable woman who will be left dealing with the impact of his actions that morning for the rest of her life.

"I want to praise the woman for her bravery in coming forward and throughout this investigation.

"I understand how difficult this can be but thanks to her courage, Uddin is now facing a significant prison sentence."

