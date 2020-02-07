Image caption The artwork was installed as part of Hull's City of Culture festival in 2017

An artist is calling for the return of artwork that was removed from the roof of an art school building.

The piece was installed on top of Hull School of Art and Design as part of the City of Culture festival in 2017.

Its creator, artist Bob and Roberta Smith said he was not told about its removal in 2018 and wants it put back.

The college said it was taken down during building work and the artwork was "safe and in secure storage".

The artwork featured large letters saying "This is a Freedom of Expression Centre".

Mr Smith said he wanted the work reinstated

"I want it to go back up there. I was just really dismayed and also bemused," he said.

"The idea of saying that the art school is a freedom of expression centre was meant to help the art school, meant to help it recruit, make it more buoyant, give it a greater presence in the town."

The art school said the original installation was overseen by staff who were no longer at the college, and there was "scant knowledge" of its planning permission status.

"Initial inquiries indicate that returning the sign to its original [site] will incur some cost and a deal of complexity on planning," the college said.

Its statement added that the college was discussing with other organisations about putting the work back on public display.

