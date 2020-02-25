Image caption Humberside Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after Andrejs Saveljevs was shot in the street

A man shot by police has pleaded guilty to brandishing an imitation handgun in the street.

Andrejs Saveljevs, 35, admitted having the imitation firearm on Hessle Road in Hull on 15 December.

Saveljevs was shot by armed officers after aiming the replica gun at them when confronted in the early hours.

He was remanded in custody at Hull Crown Court earlier, and will be sentenced on 30 March.

Humberside Police said an investigation is under way alongside the criminal investigation after a mandatory referral of the force to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which happens whenever a member of the public is shot by police.

Officers were called at around 01:00 GMT to reports that a man was brandishing what looked like a handgun.

When armed police arrived, Saveljevs - of Boulevard in Hull - aimed the replica at them.

He was shot then taken to hospital for treatment, where he was critically ill.

'Terrifying experience'

Saveljevs pleaded guilty to possessing the imitation 9mm calibre Beretta Model 92F Pistol with intent to cause fear of violence.

Police said he gave "no consideration about the concern and fear he would cause".

Det Ch Insp Phil Gadd said: "I have no doubt that this would have been a terrifying experience for those in the area, as well as for our officers who attended and had to make split-second decisions to ensure the safety of the public, which will always be our priority.

He added: "Any report of a firearm will always be treated with the utmost seriousness and receive an immediate response, as we will not risk the loss of innocent lives due to one person's decision to break the law."

