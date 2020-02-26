Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Police said Josh Boynton-Eckles posed a real threat to young teenage girls

A man who encouraged young girls to send him naked pictures has been described by a judge as "every parent's nightmare".

Josh Boynton-Eckles, 24, from Hull, used social media apps to target more than 80 girls all over the world and sent them naked pictures of himself.

Police, who described him as "predatory sex offender", found 85 indecent images of girls on his mobile phone.

The former soldier was given a 20 month jail term, suspended for two years.

Hull Crown Court was told the offences took place in July and August 2016 when Boynton-Eckles made contact with a number of teenage girls and engaged them in inappropriate sexual chats.

As well as sending naked images of himself, he asked them to send naked ones in return, despite knowing their ages.

Boynton-Eckles, of Kirkstone Road, pleaded guilty to five counts of causing/inciting sexual activity with three girls aged between 13 and 15.

He also admitted making indecent images of a child, distributing indecent images of a child and fraud by false representation.

Sentencing him, Judge David Tremberg said his behaviour was "the stuff of parent's nightmares".

He was also ordered to be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and given a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.