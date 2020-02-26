Image caption Following recent storms, the University of Hull and Humberside Fire and Rescue want to build the floods training centre

The government is to be urged to fund a £15m "game changing" flood training centre for emergency services.

A plan for the centre in Scunthorpe has been developed by The University of Hull and Humberside Fire and Rescue.

It was raised in the House of Commons and ministers are to meet both organisations over the scheme.

The Ark centre would offer simulated flood training in urban and rural areas, but while £2m has already been earmarked, it will cost £15m to build.

Speaking in parliament on Monday Andrew Percy, Brigg and Goole MP, said: "I urge the secretary of state [George Eustice], given the particular risk that we have in my area, to look very closely at the proposal for a national flood resilience centre in Scunthorpe.

"We need the government to step up and provide funding so that we have a proper national centre."

Mr Eustice told the MP: " I would be more than happy to meet him and representatives from his local authority to discuss their proposal."

Image caption Fire and rescue crews would be trained in dealing with all types of flooding at the centre

Prof Dan Parsons, director of the Energy and Environment Institute at the University of Hull, said: "The devastating impact of storms Ciara and Dennis over recent weeks highlights the need for greater understanding and more effective responses and recovery to severe flood events.

"Ark will prove to be a game-changer in how we tackle and recover from these events, which are only going to get worse as we suffer the consequences of climate change."

Steve Topham, of Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We know from experience just how essential it is to provide an effective emergency response in the event of flooding.

