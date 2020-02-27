Image caption Flood waters are continuing to threaten homes in Snaith (pictured) and East Cowick

About 70 homes and businesses have been flooded as water levels continue to rise in parts of East Yorkshire.

More than 60 homes were evacuated overnight and East Riding of Yorkshire Council said 160 properties were at risk.

A temporary flood defence in East Cowick, erected after the River Aire overtopped on Wednesday, was breached.

Staff are working round the clock to support residents in East Cowick and Snaith, the council said.

Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said 52 homes in Snaith had been evacuated and 14 in East Cowick.

The council said an extensive operation to deploy further sandbags took place overnight and would continue through the morning.

Council staff, firefighters and HM Coastguard have been knocking on doors to evacuate homes where possible.

Gillian Barley, from the council, said: "Flood water in the area is continuing to increase and the council - alongside its partners - is now having to evacuate properties in East Cowick.

"The council has put two additional locations on stand-by to act as rest centres, if needed."

Image caption Emergency workers spent the night knocking on doors urging residents to leave their homes

June Blenkins said she had chosen to stay in her house on George Street in Snaith and was hoping the water creeping up her garden would not get into her home.

"My garden slopes down a bit so I am living in hope I might be lucky," she said.

"It might come up to the garage but then go back again."

Homes were also evacuated in Snaith on Wednesday

The Environment Agency said it was monitoring levels ahead of high tides later, but the level of the River Aire was dropping upstream.

It said the primary concern was to ensure residents were safe and knew where to go for help and advice.

The agency said at one point the washlands and ings in the area, which are designed to hold flood water, were filling at the rate of 30cm an hour

Snaith Priory Church is being used as an emergency shelter.

Three schools and the railway station have been closed due to flooding, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Image caption Warm clothes and blankets are available to flood-hit residents at the local church

