Image caption A large cordon was put in place around the house following the discovery

A man has admitted murdering a 57-year-old woman who was found dead at a house in Hull.

Vera Hudson was found in the home in Constable Street on 19 September and a murder inquiry was started.

Mark Jewitt, 25, of Constable Street, admitted murder when he appeared via videolink at Grimsby Crown Court.

Humberside Police said their inquiry had been supported after a public appeal. Jewitt will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on 12 March.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.