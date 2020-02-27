Man admits murdering woman found dead at Hull house
A man has admitted murdering a 57-year-old woman who was found dead at a house in Hull.
Vera Hudson was found in the home in Constable Street on 19 September and a murder inquiry was started.
Mark Jewitt, 25, of Constable Street, admitted murder when he appeared via videolink at Grimsby Crown Court.
Humberside Police said their inquiry had been supported after a public appeal. Jewitt will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on 12 March.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.