Water levels in flood-hit parts of East Yorkshire have remained stable despite concerns over Storm Jorge bringing additional problems.

More than 80 homes were flooded in Snaith and Cowick after heavy rainfall caused the River Aire to overtop.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said no evacuations had been reported overnight "for the first night since the flooding started".

Pumps were brought in to try to reduce the risk of further flooding to homes.

Stephen Hunt, from the council, said: "Storm Jorge appears to have passed with limited effect and the overall situation has stabilised.

"However, while the water levels are generally dropping they are expected to stay high over the coming days."

The council said it had staff in the area and it would be running advice sessions at the local library.

The Priory Church in Snaith will continue to operate as a rest centre and number of school which closed last week will partially reopen on Monday.

Snaith Academy will be open to Years 10 and 11 only and Snaith Primary School will be open as normal, but the pre-school and after school clubs will be closed.

Cowick C of E Primary School will remain closed, the council said.

