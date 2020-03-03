Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Anton Watson was described by police as a "disaster waiting to happen"

A man has been jailed for killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash.

Mark Batty, 41, died after he was hit on Scartho Road in Grimsby on 7 December.

Anton Watson was speeding and had drink and drugs in his system when he struck Mr Batty, before driving away and leaving him fatally injured in the street, police said.

Watson, of Grimsby, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years and eight months.

The 31-year-old also pleaded guilty at Grimsby Crown Court to failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving while disqualified and driving without the correct insurance.

Image caption Mark Batty was hit in Scartho Road on 7 December

Sgt Rob Mazingham, from Humberside Police, described Watson, of Worcester Avenue, as "a disaster waiting to happen".

"He had combined excess speed, drink and drugs and showed a blatant disregard towards his existing driving disqualification when he struck and fatally injured Mark Batty," he said.

"I want to thank those who tried to help Mark on that night and for all those who provided evidence that enabled us to bring this case to a quick conclusion."

