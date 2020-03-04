Image copyright North East Lincolnshire Council Image caption The White Palm will be illuminated by spotlights at night

A seafront palm tree sculpture has been given the go-ahead despite opposition to the "barmy" idea.

Cleethorpes' 72ft (22m) White Palm is planned as part of a £600,000 revamp of the resort's North Promenade.

Supporters claim the metal sculpture - which will be taller than the Angel of the North - will boost visitor numbers and highlight climate change.

But critics have questioned the link between tropical trees and the Lincolnshire town.

Artist Wolfgang Weileder has said the sculpture will serve as a "warning for the future" on climate change.

It will feature a black shadow underneath, partly made from recycled material collected from Cleethorpes beach.

'Knee-jerk reaction'

The project, due to be installed by the end of the year, attracted mixed reactions from residents, with some describing the sculpture as a "laughing stock".

North East Lincolnshire Council's planning committee approved the sculpture by six votes to four, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

"Whether you love it or hate it, we are going to go and have a look at it," said Conservative councillor Henry Hudson.

"I think it will do what it is designed to do and increase footfall."

Fellow Conservative and committee chair Stephen Harness admitted that he did not like the sculpture at first.

"I had a knee-jerk reaction to this, but sometimes an idea has to sit for a period of time," he said.

"This may encourage more people to come."

However, Labour councillor Tim Mickleburgh disagreed and described the palm tree as "barmy".

He said: "The thing that concerns me is, what on Earth does a palm tree have to do with Cleethorpes?

"The town has got nothing to do with palm trees whatsoever."