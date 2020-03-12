Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Mark Jewitt admitted murdering Vera Hudson at a previous Grimsby Crown Court hearing

A man who murdered his neighbour at her home in Hull has been jailed for at least 15 years.

Vera Hudson, 57, was found dead at her house in Constable Street shortly after 07:30 BST on 19 September.

Mark Jewitt, 25, of Constable Street, was sentenced to life at Grimsby Crown Court after admitting her murder at a hearing last month.

Humberside Police said Ms Hudson's family and friends had been left "devastated" by her murder.

Det Ch Insp Phil Gadd said: "They have been very stoic throughout the legal process and in the face of what is unimaginable grief.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in bringing Mark Jewitt to justice and hope this sentence will help provide some closure to Vera's family.

"This term in jail will give Mark Jewitt time to consider his rash actions which lead to Vera's death."

