Image caption The National Picture Theatre was bombed in 1941 while showing a Charlie Chaplin film

Work has started to turn a derelict cinema which was bombed during World War Two into a national memorial.

The National Picture Theatre in Hull was hit by German bombs in 1941, leaving just the facade.

There are plans to turn it into a visitor and education centre covering civilian life during the war.

Hull City Council said contractors would spend a month stabilising the foundations prior to future conservation and repair work.

The new centre, which would have an auditorium alongside exhibition space and an education centre, will be run by the National Civilian WW2 Memorial Trust.

The charity and the council are bidding for £289,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund towards converting the Grade II-listed site on Beverley Road.

Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption The cinema was opened in 1914

Labour councillor Daren Hale said: "The building is incredibly important to Hull so it is imperative this work goes ahead to protect the remains.

"It is listed nationally and is the last surviving civilian bomb-damaged building from the Second World War."

The cinema opened in 1914 and was bombed during a raid on 18 March 1941 while showing Charlie Chaplin's anti-Hitler comedy The Great Dictator.

The 150 people who were watching the film all escaped without serious injury.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.