Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Police want to talk to 26-year-old Joshua Esberger

Police are searching for a man in connection with a violent robbery that left a man blind in one eye.

The victim was working from a van when three men attacked him on Stockshill Road, Scunthorpe, in April 2018.

Humberside Police said they wanted to talk to Joshua Esberger, 26, about the robbery.

The victim, who is not being identified, said the attack had "had a huge impact" on him and he wanted justice.

"I don't know who did it and I don't care what their reason was," the man said.

"I just want justice.

"What happened that night still affects me. I suffer from flashbacks and depression and I am constantly looking over my shoulder. It's had a huge impact on me, my life and my livelihood.

"I just want them locked up for my own peace of mind."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A Scunthorpe man was left with "life changing injuries" after a violent robbery.

Four men, aged 46, 31, 33 and 62 have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation, police said.

Two further men arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.