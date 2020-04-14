Image copyright EYMS Image caption The attack happened outside Castle Hill Hospital near Hull

Vandals have smashed the windows of two buses which were taking medical staff to work at a hospital.

Objects were thrown at the vehicles outside Castle Hill Hospital near Hull on Sunday evening.

East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS) said no-one was injured in the "appalling" attack.

Ben Gilligan, from EYMS, said three teenagers were detained by security staff at the hospital and were later arrested by police.

Mr Gilligan said the company had redesigned its services to carry medical workers after seeing a drop of 90% in passenger numbers during the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's really disappointing that firstly these youths were out on the street, but secondly that our services that are driven by key workers and provided for key workers were targeted in such a way," he said.

"It knocks passenger confidence and it also results in extra expenditure for us at a time when we've seen a massive drop in revenue.

"So all round it causes a lot of inconvenience to people and I think it does worry our staff about going out there and working in a difficult time."

