Image copyright Google Image caption Coronavirus testing will be carried out at the Humber Bridge car park for NHS staff and other key workers

A drive-through coronavirus testing site for NHS staff and other key workers is to be set up at the Humber Bridge car park near Hull.

The appointment-only site will open on Friday for any of the workers who are self-isolating or have a family member showing symptoms of the virus.

Those given appointments by their employers will be given swab tests to see if they are cleared for work.

The site is one of 35 opened across the UK opened to deal with the pandemic.

Assisted and self-administered tests will be carried out by the firms G4S and Boots and the results will be made available within a few days.

The news of the testing site on the north shore of the Humber was welcomed by Humber Local Resilience Forum which is made up of representatives from local public services, the emergency services, local authorities, the NHS, and Environment Agency.

Chairman of the forum Chris Blacksell said: "We are really pleased that we are able to host this facility in our area.

"It provides crucial access locally to NHS and other key workers for them to be tested.

"This will help in the fight against coronavirus as it will help our key workers across the Humber area to get back into work more quickly and continue to support the efforts across health, social care, emergency services and other sectors."

