A troubled teenage girl who needs close monitoring is facing her 16th move of the year because there is no secure place for her, the High Court heard.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which is responsible for her care, had made "extensive nationwide searches" but could not find a suitable placement.

High Court judge Mr Justice Cobb he was going to raise the problem of finding secure care with the government.

The girl is currently in a holiday cottage with three full-time carers.

The 15-year-old, referred to as Samantha to protect her identity, currently lives in a rural setting outside of the council's area - a placement that is unregistered and therefore unregulated by Ofsted.

In a ruling Mr Justice Cobb outlined her history of "challenging and risky behaviours", including self-harm and absconding, and said she has to be monitored around the clock to ensure her safety.

Despite "extensive nationwide searches" being made "every working day", the local authority had been unable to find a suitable registered placement and accepts the care system has "in many ways failed her", the ruling said.

"Her current home is in a rural setting in a neighbouring local authority area and, if she and her carers have to leave when the short-term lease expires later this year, it will be her 16th move in a year."

The teenager told the judge at a hearing in February that she wants an "ordinary life".

The judge said he intends to pass details of the case to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson "in order to raise awareness of the plight of Samantha and young people like her".

Mr Justice Cobb said: "Samantha's case is depressingly all too familiar to those working in the Family Court, and is I believe indicative of a nationwide problem."

