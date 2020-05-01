Image copyright Louise Ellerby Image caption The fire ripped through the roof of the properties in Bransholme, Hull

One hundred people have been evacuated after a fire ripped through six houses in Hull.

The properties in Stroud Crescent East, Bransholme, were badly damaged in the blaze, while the roof of one property was completely destroyed.

Residents were led to safety using an aerial ladder as some 40 firefighters tackled the flames.

Humberside Fire and Rescue said there had been no reports of people being injured or trapped.

It urged people to stay away from the area, where some roads were closed. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire service said that its investigation dogs had been taken to the scene as officers worked to determine how the blaze started.

A spokeswoman said: "The fire went through several of the roofs, but thankfully, we don't have that many big fires in our area."

Image copyright Julie Willby Image caption Thick smoke drifted over Stroud Crescent East in Hull

Image copyright Emz Louisee Richardson Image caption The blaze destroyed the roof of the property

Image caption Humberside Fire and Rescue used an aerial ladder to deal with the blaze

Image copyright Humberside Fire & Rescue Image caption Several properties were badly damaged

