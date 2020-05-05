Image copyright Whincup family Image caption David Whincup and Joanne Rennison (centre) died within a week of each other after contracting Covid-19

A woman whose husband and daughter died within days of each other with Covid-19 has spoken of her shock.

Joanne Rennison, 52, died in an East Yorkshire hospital on 5 April. Seven days later, her father David Whincup, 79, died at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Margaret Whincup said she was devastated by the loss of her daughter and husband.

"I feel as if I'm a bit like a zombie. I need to be pointed in the right direction," she said.

Mrs Whincup said she was getting through with help from her other daughters and friends.

"People have been so kind. We've had flowers and cards and messages," she said.

Multiple sclerosis

Mrs Rennison's daughter Alice described her mother, who had multiple sclerosis, as a "fun-loving woman".

She said the family had entered isolation two weeks before the government imposed the lockdown on 23 March on because of her mother's vulnerability.

Her mum became ill at home and died four days after being admitted to hospital.

"I'm so honoured and privileged that I'm her daughter," Ms Rennison said.

"Even with her illness, with MS, it didn't define her. It never knocked her down and she just got on with life.

"She didn't care. She just lived her life to the fullest."

Of her grandfather, a retired police officer and director with the British Red Cross, she said he was "the life and soul of the party".

"He was such a selfless man and he was always doing something for someone in need," she added.

