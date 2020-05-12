Image caption Sarah Knight said people must be alert for children "less visible" than normal

People have been asked to share concerns about children and young people during lockdown.

Hull City Council launched the Worried About A Child? campaign with the NSPCC to ask people to watch for signs of abuse and neglect while communities are in lockdown.

These include continuous shouting, dirty clothes worn for days, and young children on their own.

The NSPCC said some families were already "pushed into crisis".

Sind the pandemic began, referrals to Hull's Early Help and Safeguarding Hub have fallen by 15% on last year, while calls to the NSPCC have risen nationally.

Susan Knight, of the hub, said people must be alert for children "less visible" than normal.

Helen Westerman, of the NSPCC, said: "Keeping all children safe behind closed doors is a significant challenge during lockdown.

"It is down to all of us to speak up if we have concerns about a child."

'School a refuge'

Ms Knight said social workers usually found out about problems through schools, health services and clubs, but these were currently closed.

"We're still seeing families but our worry is for less visible children and families we don't know," she said.

Social workers in Hull had around 3,000 home visits last month and are having more contact over phone, WhatsApp and video conferencing.

Image copyright Hull city council Image caption The council said schools, youth centres, leisure centres and sports clubs are sadly a "refuge" for some children, for whom home may be more dangerous than ever

Ms Knight said many families were suffering from financial stress and not able to get support from extended family.

"If a family is struggling financially, parents' arguments have an emotional impact on children," she said.

"People can call us to talk through that and we'll see if we can offer support to the family and make sure the children are safe and well."

Residents should share their concerns if they see:

aggression, repeated shouting and children crying for long periods

hitting or things being broken

young children left on their own

children looking dirty, not changing their clothes

children looking withdrawn or anxious

People can contact the NSPCC or Hull council's safeguarding hub anonymously.

Source: Hull City Council/NSPCC

