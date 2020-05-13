Image copyright Google Image caption Cemex said employees will now be consulted

Building supplier Cemex has said its cement plant at South Ferriby could be mothballed by the end of the year.

All employees at the North Lincolnshire base would be made redundant if the closure plans go ahead.

It follows an analysis of the firm's European cement supply chain, and the company said coronavirus has not influenced the decision.

Other Cemex plants in the UK will remain open and customers will still be supplied, the company said.

Cement drivers at South Ferriby are not immediately impacted but the intention is to "review the optimal haulage provision", Cemex said.

"All commitments to the local community will be maintained, including the agreement to continue supplying clay from the quarry to the Environment Agency flood protection project; clay will continue to be moved for this until project completion."

An employee consultation will begin soon. If mothballing is approved the site would be locked up by the end of the year.

Employees are currently furloughed but the company said it would not claim from the government scheme if the closure goes ahead.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.