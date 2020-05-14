Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption Streets have been washed while seating and shop fronts were sprayed with disinfectant

A city is cleaning and disinfecting its streets in preparation for the easing of lockdown measures.

Workers have used almost 7,000 litres of water cleaning parts of Hull city centre.

Shop fronts and seating areas around Queen Victoria Square and Jameson Street have been sprayed with disinfectant.

The cleaning programme will be extended to all of the city's main roads and shopping areas.

Labour councillor Anita Harrison said the work was to prepare the city centre for a "staggered reopening to the public" after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a "conditional plan" to reduce restrictions.

"By cleaning popular areas, we are aiming to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and reassuring residents that the council is taking the appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the public," Ms Harrison said.

Hull City Council said popular cycling routes would also be cleaned and upgraded to encourage residents to use bicycles after the prime minister told people to avoid using public transport.

