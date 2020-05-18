Image copyright Google Image caption The driver was chased by police along the M180 in North Lincolnshire on Monday morning

A man allegedly live streamed a police chase while driving the wrong way on a motorway.

Police said they received reports of a man "believed to be driving erratically under the influence of alcohol and at excessive speeds, whilst also streaming the incident live on Facebook".

Officers were led on a one-hour pursuit along the M180 in North Lincolnshire on Monday morning.

The car was stopped using "tactical contact" near South Killingholme.

Police said the driver was located just before 01:30 BST in the South Ferriby area and failed to stop when requested to do so by officers.

Officers pursued the car through Barnetby, Elsham and Bonby, with the vehicle also driving the wrong way on both the A15 and M180.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit, failing to stop and driving whilst disqualified, Humberside Police said.

Insp Rob Grunner said: "All of the officers involved showed extremely high levels of expertise and skill in bringing the incident to a safe conclusion, whilst ensuring there was no risk to the public and other road users.

"Thankfully there were no injuries sustained by anyone."

