Image copyright Rosie Rennison Image caption Keri Rennison (left) lives with her partner Chris Westoby, her daughter Rosie and both her parents, Paul and Jackie, in Hull

A mental health nurse who lives with her parents, partner and daughter has said she thinks she may have infected her family with coronavirus.

Keri Rennison, 48, lives with her parents Paul, 71, and Jackie, 72, daughter Rosie, 25, and her 56-year-old partner Chris Westoby in Hull.

All five, who have been living together in Victoria Avenue since 2013, contracted the virus last month.

"It's brought us even closer," Ms Rennison said.

Image caption Keri Rennison believes the whole family suffered because of her and her partner being key workers

Ms Rennison, who works as a mental health nurse in Grimsby, said she thought the whole family had caught the virus because she and her partner are key workers.

"It's been very, very difficult knowing that we might have brought the virus into the household," she said.

"However we've been very, very meticulously careful in terms of hygiene.

"It's hard when you live together."

Image copyright Rosie Rennison Image caption Jackie Rennison feared she would "never" see her husband again when he was taken to hospital

Her father Paul was the first to fall ill, being taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

He was followed by Ms Rennison, before the virus spread to the rest of the family.

"It was awful," said her mother Jackie.

"I turned to [her granddaughter] Rosie and I said 'I'm never going to see [my husband] again'.

"It still upsets me."

Keri Rennison said all five members of the family had not experienced the symptoms of a persistent cough and fever normally associated with Covid-19.

Image copyright Rosie Rennison Image caption Keri and Chris have had to postpone their wedding until February

"It started with a loss of taste and sense of smell that has only just come back but it's still very, very weak," she said.

"And then I had fatigue and a headache for seven days after.

"My father was really the only one who had any sort of respiratory difficulties, which was just shortness of breath when he spoke.

"But as a family we realised that we're very, very lucky to have only got the symptoms mild and survived it.

"Most of all we're really thankful."

Keri and Chris were due to get married on 18 July but the couple had to postpone their wedding until next year, she said.

"It has been very difficult and quite upsetting to do but we just want everybody to be safe and things don't matter anymore.

"The way we feel about each other doesn't change. We'd rather wait until everything's safe."

