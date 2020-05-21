Image caption The council said it could not see a way of holding the Hull Fair safely

One of Europe's biggest and oldest travelling funfairs has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hull City Council said it taken the decision to axe this year's fair due to the "risks posed by mass gatherings".

The event normally takes place over a week in October and has been held annually since 1278.

The authority said the situation was unprecedented and it had chosen to cancel the event "with huge disappointment".

It added: "Sadly the risks posed by mass gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic are too great and it is our responsibility to minimise that risk to the public."

The city has also cancelled events planned for the summer including the Lord Mayor's Gala and the Veterans Weekend.

It said due to the months of planning involved for these events it could not see a way of holding them safely.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.