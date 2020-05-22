Image caption About 100 patients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are being treated daily in Hull's two hospitals

A hospital doctor has warned of the potential "risk of a much more serious" second wave of coronavirus in Hull due to the city's relative isolation.

Dr Patrick Lillie, of Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said fewer people than expected were affected in the city during the first peak of the pandemic.

However, fewer cases meant more people had "not been exposed to the virus".

According to government data, there are 674 confirmed cases in Hull.

Dr Lillie, a consultant in infectious diseases, said: "Perhaps due to its relative geographical isolation, the Hull and East Yorkshire region has certainly experienced far fewer cases than the likes of other cities such as Liverpool, Sheffield and London.

"While this is good news initially, and while the numbers of people in our hospitals being treated for COVID are now reducing, we are by no means out of the woods yet.

"Should there be a second peak, for example if there's an outbreak in a large care home or people begin to flout social distancing rules, Hull could quite feasibly experience a second peak which is more severe than the first."

Dr Lillie said social distancing had helped limit the spread of the virus, but he urged people to continue observing the rules and not to "drop your guard".

The trust said it was treating about 100 patients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on a daily basis and was "routinely testing every patient" admitted into its two hospitals.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.