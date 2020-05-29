Image copyright Debi Hartley Image caption Graham Holden and his partner found the wreck while walking their dog on Cleethorpes beach

The remains of a crashed World War Two aircraft have been discovered on a beach by dog walkers.

Graham Holden and his partner found the wreckage after shifting sands uncovered the site at Cleethorpes.

According to the Grimsby Telegraph, the aeroplane is believed to be a RAF Bristol Beaufighter which crashed soon after take-off from nearby North Coates in Lincolnshire in April 1944.

Mr Holden said he was "amazed" to have found the wreck.

Image copyright Debi Hartley Image caption The aircraft is believed to be a twin-engined Bristol Beaufighter

"I've walked this beach for nearly 30 years on a regular basis and I've never seen it," he said.

"I was just glad it was found, so at least we can log it down and maybe one day it will uncover itself again."

The Coastguard has asked people to stop searching for the wreck as mud and fast incoming tides make the area dangerous.

Image copyright Debi Hartley

Mr Holden said he hoped to confirm with experts it was the crashed RAF North Coates Beaufighter by taking photographs of the instrument panels, parts of which remain intact.

According to the Bomber County Aviation Resource website, the aircraft from 254 Squadron suffered an engine failure on a training flight and was forced to crash-land on the beach.

Both crew members survived the accident without any injuries.

Image copyright Debi Hartley Image caption Mr Holden hopes to confirm it is the crashed Beaufighter through pictures of the wreck

The twin-engined Beaufighter was used as a night fighter and ground attack aircraft, especially against shipping when it was armed with torpedoes.

RAF North Coates was located six miles south-east of Cleethorpes. It opened as an air base in 1914 and was closed in 1990. It is now used as a private airfield.

