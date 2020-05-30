Image copyright Kirsty Clark Image caption Max Clark's dance teacher described him as an "amazing dancer and gymnast"

A nine-year-old dancer who lost his leg after being hit by a motorbike has thanked hospital staff for helping put a smile on his face.

Max Clark had his lower leg amputated after the crash in Rosmead Park, Hull.

The youngster thanked staff on Hull Royal Infirmary's acorn ward and those who have donated to a fundraiser, which has topped £12,000.

Jerome Cawkwell, 24, of Cambridge Grove, Hull, has been charged in connection with the incident.

He has been charged with five vehicle offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Max said he was "feeling good but not normal" because of what had happened but was looking forward to getting his "robot leg".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Max Clark and dad Patrick said they had been overwhelmed by the money raised

In a Facebook post, his father Patrick Clark said he wanted to say a "huge thank you to many people and teams" who had treated Max in hospital.

He also thanked a woman who was passing by at the time and rushed to give first aid.

He said medical staff had told him that had had a "large impact on saving his life".

Mr Clark added that the family had been overwhelmed by money raised in the fundraiser, set up by Max's dance teacher Joanna Grant who described him as an "amazing gymnast and dancer".

Among those to have fundraised is rugby player Reece Lyne, from Hull, who has sold off his old team shirts.

The Wakefield Trinity player said: "He's been really brave and it really touched a nerve because it happened a minute away from where my old school used to be on a field where I used to hang around."

"It's a credit to himself and his family to handle that at such a young age. He's really inspirational."

