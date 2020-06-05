Image caption David Bilton has spent decades running the Mr Spud stall in Hull city centre

A jacket potato seller has been told his food truck does not fit the image of Hull after 28 years of trading there.

Mr Spud has been denied permission to operate from a plot in the city centre.

Instead it was suggested that David Bilton move his stall to an artisan food court that has yet to open.

Hull City Council said the appearance and condition of his vehicle was considered to have "an adverse affect" on the character of the area.

Mr Bilton said: "I feel like the world's just come down on me.

"The city centre needs more people like me, more street traders. It needs something to bring in people."

Image copyright Geograph/Ian S Image caption The council said it wanted to encourage traders to use existing vacant premises wherever possible

Mr Bilton has spent decades selling jacket potatoes from a series of locations in Hull city centre.

He recently applied to relocate his van to an area near the city's Cenotaph - a spot where he said he had previously traded for 24 years.

The council turned down his application, which it said did not comply with its street trading policies.

It also said the plot he had requested was in one of the city's designated Conservation Areas.

Hull's street trading policy, which dates from 2018, requires vehicles to be of a "smart appearance" and it also lists areas identified as unsuitable for permanent street trading.

That list includes the city's Paragon Square, where the Cenotaph is situated.

In a statement, the council said that Mr Spud could "possibly" be moved to the Hammonds Food Market.

However, the market, which is taking over the former House of Fraser in Paragon Street, is not expected to open until September.

