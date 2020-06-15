Image copyright Google Image caption A man was arrested on Saturday in the area off Beverley Road Hull

A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after reports someone had been carrying a knife and shouting in a street.

Humberside Police officers were called to a disturbance in Cheadle Close, Hull, at about 10:00 BST on Saturday.

A 31-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was also later arrested on suspicion of offences under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

The man remains in custody.

The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Ch Supt Scott Young, of Humberside Police, said: "We do believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public."

