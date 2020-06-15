Image copyright East Riding of Yorkshire Council Image caption The rocks will help protect more than 300 properties along the East Yorkshire coast

A sea defence scheme to protect an eroding coastline in East Yorkshire has received its first shipment of rocks.

The £5.2m project at Withernsea will provide protection to about 70 homes and more than 250 holiday chalets and static caravans.

The shore is eroding by about 6m a year, with the rate of loss expected to increase in the future.

The current defences will be extended by 400m using 63,000 tonnes of anorthosite, a rock similar to granite.

The first 5,000-tonne consignment of rocks arrived after being transported by boat from Norway.

Each rock weighs between one and 10 tonnes and will be used to create an interlocking rock structure, designed to prevent waves from reaching the cliffs.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council report published in January, found the area to the south of Withernsea was suffering from rapid erosion, with 10m being lost between March and December 2019.

Major construction work began at the site in May and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Chris Matthews, from the council, said: "It's an important day for the scheme with the arrival of the first load of rock armour direct from Norway.

"I know the residents in this area of Withernsea have been waiting for this day and will be delighted when the scheme is finished.

"We are extremely pleased to have been awarded funding to carry out this project in order to help shield this area of coastline from erosion, which has increased in recent years."

The council said all work was being carried out in line with Covid-19 guidance and appealed to people to stay away from the area for their own safety.

